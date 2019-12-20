In Malad and hungry? We’ve found the most budget-friendly and delicious quick fix. With no ambience to boast about, The Shawarma Fellow is a new and small joint doling out delicious shawarmas that are filling and light on the pocket. Their Afghani {INR 80} and Mexican {INR 70} shwarmas are the best of the lot and we suggest you get yourself one of these the next time you’re in the vicinity. There are a few other options too, with the regular one starting at just INR 60. Located at Orlem, this joint is soon becoming a hit with the locals around and the flavourful aroma of the shawarmas is enough to lure in the passersby.