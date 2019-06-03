Trumpet Sky: The Sky Lounge With Good Food & Musical Nights

One of the best lounge to enjoy along with a date. Trumpet Sky Lounge is one of the most happening places in Andheri. It is situated in the Lokhandwala area of Andheri which is pretty easy to locate it from its landmark. The best part of the evening was the music being played at the rooftop. It is the best place to chill, mostly if visited late night post at 8 pm. Coming to the ambience, it's pretty decent. The service provided is too good on the other hand. I had ordered the following food items. COCKTAIL: Great Monk and Black Pepper And Pineapple Martini STARTER: Murgh Lebnani Tikka MAIN COURSE: Murgh Dum Biryani DESERT: Malai Firni Overall, I had an amazing experience and would definitely visit again. Food: 4/5 Service: 5/5 Ambience: 5/5