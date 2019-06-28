This Stunning Community Bar Offers Blend Of Different Cuisines With Pretty Interiors

The Social Townhouse is located at palm beach road, Vashi. It is 15 to 20 minutes away from Vashi railway station by Auto. Ambience: It is divided into three parts - Ground, First and Second. Both floors ground and first have different bars counters. Interior is classy especially huge clock adds charm to this place. They also have live sports screening. It has attractive ambience and minimal lighting. Mocktails: -Pink Lady: A refreshing mocktail made with the strawberry crush, lime juice, sugar syrup and soda. It was really pleasant in taste. Highly recommended -Mango Breeze: Mocktail with Vanilla ice-cream, mango juice, mint syrup and caramel. It was refreshing and soothing. Highly recommended. Appetizers: -Chicken Lollipop: Chicken lollipop with spicy siracha twist. It was served with Schezwan sauce. It was succulent and flavorful. A must try. -Stuffed Harabhara Kabab: Harabhara Kabab stuffed with cheese and fried. It is served with mint chutney and cucumber. One of the best Harabhara Kabab I have had. Simply delectable. Highly recommended. Main: -Veg Kolhapuri with Naan: Mix very in spicy coconut gravy with naan. It was authentic and aromatic. Very filling dish. Dessert: - Gulab Jamun: Two big sized Gulab Jamun dipped in warm sugar syrup. You can never go wrong with this one. It was super fresh and melted in the mouth. Highly Recommended -Brownie with ice cream: I was disappointed as the brownie was warm. Brownie topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Brownie was gooey and chocolaty. A must visit place for sure. If you don't smoke then I suggest you sit on the first or second floor. Loved the place can't wait to visit again.