Chill With Your Squad At This Super Chill Outlet In Vashi!

The Social Townhouse: A great place to hang-out with friends. The social townhouse is located in Vashi and is casual dining and a bar-restaurant. The ambience is just amazing they have beautifully designed the roof the walls of the restaurant. The restaurant is filled with amazing posters and the basis also very well designed. I ordered a lot of things Starters:- 1. Butter chicken pocket - this one was by far the best dish I have ever tasted. What a unique way to represent butter chicken. I was just mesmerized by the taste and the presentation of this dish. 2. Chicken crispy - the chicken as the name suggests was very crispy and the quantity was also wholesome. 3. BBQ chicken pizza - the cheese on this pizza was best. The quality of the mozzarella cheese was very nice. It was stretchy and tasty both at the same time. Mains:- 1. Chicken pot rice - hot served pot rice with a lot of veggies and chicken pieces in it. The gravy and the rice mixed very well with each other. 2. Mutton kheema masala with laccha paratha - the minced mutton was perfectly cooked and the combination of laccha paratha with mutton was just awesome. Dessert:- 1. Matka kulfi - the kulfi was nice and tasty with lots of dry fruits in it. Overall, I enjoyed my experience here in the social townhouse and I would recommend all the people to come to visit this place to enjoy their scrumptious food.