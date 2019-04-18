The South Bombay Neighborhood Gets A Little Closer To West Asia

The South Bombay neighbourhood gets a little closer to West Asia with the opening of a new sea facing restaurant Maffy's which offers succulent treats from Arabian and middle eastern cuisines. The eatery and its decor is inspired by its owners travel experiences. Located on the ground floor of the sea palace hotel, the place as soon as you enter gives you a positive vibe. The interiors take you on a trip to West Asia, the artwork of monuments from cities like Luxor and Marrakech adorn the walls of the eatery's indoor section. The outside section is what I loved the most. The use of space and the vibrant interiors really make you feel positive and energetic, the outdoor section facing the sea face reminds you of a European street side cafes. The menu is vast and is pretty intelligently designed, the menu has something for everyone. The chef has given an Indian touch and a contemporary twist to several dishes. The Dondurma ( the Turkish ice cream man ) which is kept on the entry of the restaurant reminded me of my time in Turkey. The place has been designed in a way, that the experience takes you on a joy ride of different West Asian cities and its cultures. The servers are also dressed up wearing Turkish Caps. They serve rose water and camphor water for INR 100 per bottle which they make in-house and hold many health benefits. What all did I drink and eat? *Drinks - Ting Tong Guava. - Passion potion - Love of Persian saffron -Red Sangria Inspired *Food - Kefta Red Hummus. - Maffys Meaty Mumbai Connection. - Maffys House Salad. -Chargrilled Rubiyan. -Tikka Maffys. - Mumbai Tawa Gosht Pide. *Desserts - Umm Ali - Baklava lollipop - Nutty Chocolate Falafel & kibbeh When I opened the menu to see the prices of the dishes I was surprised, It is pocket-friendly and absolutely value for money. Overall it was an experience that I would like everyone to have. It's worth every penny.