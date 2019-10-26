Love Feminine Silhouettes? You'll Love The Style Clinique

With a style philosophy that is distinctly feminine and refined, The Style Clinique is a homegrown designer brand by designer Vidhi Shah. With girly silhouettes, sweetheart necklines and ruffles that are so, so cutesy, The Style Clinique's offerings have an aesthetic that has us wanting to dress it up, and head out!

This is the typical designer wear studio - they've got lehengas, gowns, dresses, skirt-top sets, and the option to customize and individualize everything they create for you. We're obsessed with a lehenga we saw from them - a champagne gold one made with lace, with a floral bustier. The unabashed use of glittery sequins makes us love their designs even more.

The range is a little steep, but is priced at INR 1,799 and up, but save these outfits for special occasions, and it's a good deal!