Sassy Slogans, Funky Prints: The Tee Shop Has It All

There's no better everyday wear than a tee with a slogan on it, is there? Whether it's fandom-inspired, or, well, random-inspired, we love a great slogan tee. That's why going through the collection that the Tee Shop offers had us wanting to Add To Cart instantly.

The hand-painted denim jackets caught our eye before everything else, and we loved that they're available in so many patterns. We also adored the concept of the Pet-Pair tee which is basically a matching tee for you and your pooch. We can't think of a better companion to go #twinsies with! They've got round-necks, V-necks, sleeveless tees and full-sleeves too. All the designs are available in multiple colours.

The range starts at INR 299, and we think this is a super reasonable rate for everyday wear. These are a great gifting option, too!