This Andheri Eatery Delivers Bhuna Chicken Sliders Till 4 AM

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

The Third House

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Mohid Heights, Ground Floor, Shop 13, RTO Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome

Night owls, The Third House in Andheri has you covered for when the hunger strikes, late in the night because they deliver tasty chicken sliders till 4 AM.

The Third House at Andheri is a small takeaway joint/home-delivery kitchen that’s basically the solution to all the food cravings post sunset and before sunrise. So, if you find yourself wondering what to eat at 2 AM, just pick up the phone and call for the bhuna or the kadhai chicken sliders from The Third House.

They are lip-smacking and are just the kind of stuff that makes you super happy. We love these because they’re shaped like a pizza but the dish is actually bhuna chicken stuffed in a naan and topped with cheese (basically like a naanza, really). It’s tasty and filling and priced at just INR 229. They have veg options too, but we’re digging those chicken ones.

Pro-Tip

The Third House does home deliveries till 4 AM and the next time you’re in Andheri (even better if you already live there), then make sure to watch that movie late in the night because the chicken slider will make for a fab companion.

Casual Dining

The Third House

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Mohid Heights, Ground Floor, Shop 13, RTO Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default