This Andheri Eatery Delivers Bhuna Chicken Sliders Till 4 AM

Night owls, The Third House in Andheri has you covered for when the hunger strikes, late in the night because they deliver tasty chicken sliders till 4 AM.

The Third House at Andheri is a small takeaway joint/home-delivery kitchen that’s basically the solution to all the food cravings post sunset and before sunrise. So, if you find yourself wondering what to eat at 2 AM, just pick up the phone and call for the bhuna or the kadhai chicken sliders from The Third House.

They are lip-smacking and are just the kind of stuff that makes you super happy. We love these because they’re shaped like a pizza but the dish is actually bhuna chicken stuffed in a naan and topped with cheese (basically like a naanza, really). It’s tasty and filling and priced at just INR 229. They have veg options too, but we’re digging those chicken ones.