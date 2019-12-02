The Tiny Hidden Gem In Kandivali Serves Delicious Continental Dishes!

Sometimes bigger is not always better & Glocal Kitchen exactly makes you feel that. Glocal Kitchen, situated just near Thakur College, is a tiny restaurant that has perfectly used the tiny space. They serve Indian, Continental, Tandoori, Thai, Chinese Food. Their menu is extensive with some great dishes. What I Ordered - * Paneer Tikka: Soft juicy chunks of paneer marinated in pudina yoghurt and grilled with veggies. Served along with cabbage salad and mint chutney. This is one of the best dishes to eat here. * Mushroom Chilly: A classic Indo-Chinese Dish that has crispy mushrooms tossed in chilli sauce and served along with shredded cabbage and carrot. * BBQ Casado: A dish that is very famous in Costa Rica. It is a complete meal that has kidney beans, fried plantain chips, nacho chips, sauteed vegetables, grilled paneer steak, and rice served along with sweet BBQ Sauce. * Sizzling Brownie: This simply irresistible, mouth-watering, delicious, tempting dessert is all that you could ask for. Made with super soft brownie, vanilla ice cream, and chocolate sauce served on a hot sizzler plate. The place is perfect for small parties, hanging out with friends, family meals, meetings, and romantic dates. The leafy decoration, fairy lamps, and tiny artificial plants on the table make it a perfect dining experience for any occasion. If you are looking for something new and exotic, the Glocal Kitchen is your pick!