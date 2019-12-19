Here's Where You'll Get The Best Pizza In Town!

MOJO PIZZA has become our favorite pizza outlet for any pizza gathering. The base, the crust, cheese burst, topping, pizza sauce. They are spot on. With a proper amount of topping, this is a total value for.money. They also host many offers on their app. Make sure to download it. We ordered for : Crowded House: It had marinated paneer, corn, paprika, onions, olives with Add on Mushroom. It was just amazing. The base was Thin Crust Cheese burst. GARLIC BREAD STICK: accompanied with cheese dip. Good in taste. Lava Cake: not.over sweet. Nicely packed. The packaging, Speed of delivery is great. Mojo has its presence across Mumbai, so be it any part of Mumbai, be assured to get yummilicious pizza for sure HIGHLY Recommended!