The Ultimate Place For Someone Who Loves To Explore With Pleasant Vibe

JLWA is an elegant and fancy restaurant for all South Bombay people. We started with the mighty Banarasi Beer which is a blend of Vodka, Maple syrup, Whisky, Egg whites, Apple juice, Rosewater, and Beer. This is definitely worth trying. Out of all the mocktails, the best one was "Guava Delight". It was sprinkled with chat masala on the edge of the glass. The highlights of the appetizer section were Cheesy Cheese MMT (Chicken) & Chessling Batata Bravas, both were made to perfection and you just can't stop having these until you realize you had them all. One must try the Paneer Labadar with Laccha Paratha in the main course as its one of their specialties and you won't be disappointed. All the food items were served in time and presented well. A must visit for anyone who wants to enjoy a pretty ambiance & some quality food with cocktails and mocktails. Other food items ordered were Jlwa Expresso, Orange Punch, Rawalpindi Chana Quesadilla & Try the Creme Brulee Pros: Exciting Vibe Delicious Food Well-Mannered and welcoming Staff