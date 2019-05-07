The Best Cafe To Drop By With Friends & Family For Some Yum Pizzas!

Cafe Amigos is a small but very well decorated and cosy place to enjoy a small meal or a long meal with your friends or family. They serve breakfast and all day long meals. The menu is well curated and also easy on pockets. I tried Paneer Tikka Pizza, Fries with Cheese Sauce, & 2 types of Sizzlers i.e Patty and Cottage Cheese. Paneer Tikka Pizza was one of the best pizzas I had ever eaten. Paneer was perfectly tandoored and the pizza had a very nice crust and the right amount of cheese and sauce. Fries with Cheese was not the regular fries we ever eat. It was loaded with liquid cheese and grated cheese too. We asked them to put a little peri-peri and they happily did that. The sizzlers were delicious with their signature sauce, rice, vegetables, creamy texture. Service was excellent and the staff is friendly. They also recommend amazing dishes depending on your taste buds.