An Excellent Spot To Try For A Variety Of Wines

The Wine Table- Make your way to sophisticated international unique wines! It has some high value wines from across the world. >Ambiance The ambiance is ideal for some post work de-stressing. The place was alive and bursting with urban crowd. It can seat around 15-20 guests. There is a wine counter with incredibly nice, eclectic selection of wines. >Food Menu displays voluminous list of wines. This restobar offers true bar bites to accompanied with wine. Natural wines from Italy. Analysis ✔Drinks- 🔹Raaya Sauvignon Blanc – An Indian wine basically dry white wine. Very light but had a sharp crispness and acidic in nature. 🔹Soledoro Rubicone wine- Vintage white wine from Italy. produced from a Trebbiano grape variety. High in acidity and citrusy flavour. 🔹Raaya wine: This is an Indian wine with a pinkish tinge, smooth with sweet fruit flavour. Taste will not overwhelm you. ✔Bar bites 🔹Quiche Florentine – A golden pie crust filled with gooey cheese and spinach. Simple yet delicious bar bite. 🔹Harissa Spiced Chicken- Harissa chicken is marinated in medium spicy paste. Perfectly seasoned. Paired well with wine. 🔹Chicken and creamy leeks Bruschetta- Topped with marinated and minced chicken n basil topping. Fresh and enticing flavors. 🔹Cheesy cottage cheese- Thin crust of cottage cheese pastry topped with liquidy cheese. Aamazingly tasty and feeling. I'm no wine enthusiasts but this place is definitely a excellent spot to try out a variety of wines. A lovely space that manages to be intimate. Stay classy, Stay foodie Mumbaites!