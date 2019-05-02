Head Over To The Wine Table For An Experience Like Never Before!

The Wine Table provides wines from various parts of the world. It's a place to hang out and drink wine. The speciality of this place is that they serve the proper food that goes with the wine. The type of wines I tried:- Cadet d'oc:- It is a white wine from the south of France. They are made from the Chardonnay grapes. It has a flavour of tropical fruit and an after taste of hazelnut and has a tangy taste. Bortoli:- It is also a white wine from the famous Australian family. It has a sweet essence. A smell of a flower. It is sweeter than Cadet d'oc. I would prefer having this wine with family and friends on some special occasion's. Sette:- It is an Indian red wine. Blackberries and plums are predominant and the wine is well balanced. After giving it some breath it becomes much better. It was a new experience and I enjoyed having wine at this place. Service: 4/5 Ambience: 4/5