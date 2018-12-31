Esora. When you enter the swanky Commerz ll International Business Park, you are escorted to the world of Esora. As soon as the big glass door of Erosa opens and welcomes you to their world, your eyes would get a visual treat. The ambience is so beautifully done. Every corner and wall is done up so well that it oozes class and gives you the " wow " feeling. Esora is a casual pub where you can chill, party and lay back to have a good time. The menu comprises of delicious Continental, Asian, Italian and north Indian yummies. The menu has something for everyone. Esora is a place where you can have a romantic dinner for a birthday party to spending quality time with your family and friends. This place is perfect for easy corporate meets. They tick all the boxes.