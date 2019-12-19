This Pretty Villa Has An Uninterrupted Sea View You Just Can't Miss

Situated right on the Manori beachfront, The Yellow House is a perfect escape from the city and a great place to relax and unwind. The villa boasts of a front lawn, a spacious open terrace, and a direct, stunning view of the Arabian Sea, with modern amenities inside as well.

The 2 BHK villa is also pet-friendly and the neighbourhood is populated largely by locals, who've lived there for years (perfect for those who want to get to know the place better!)

