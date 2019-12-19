The Yellow House by the sea in Manori is a dream come true if you're looking for a tranquil holiday space, away from the maddening crowd. We tell you why.
This Pretty Villa Has An Uninterrupted Sea View You Just Can't Miss
The Yellow House by the sea in Manori is a dream come true if you're looking for a tranquil holiday space, away from the maddening crowd. We tell you why.
What Makes It Awesome
Situated right on the Manori beachfront, The Yellow House is a perfect escape from the city and a great place to relax and unwind. The villa boasts of a front lawn, a spacious open terrace, and a direct, stunning view of the Arabian Sea, with modern amenities inside as well.
The 2 BHK villa is also pet-friendly and the neighbourhood is populated largely by locals, who've lived there for years (perfect for those who want to get to know the place better!)
Pro-Tip
Provision stores are walking distance from the villa and there are also a host of restaurants and shops along the Gorai-Manori road that you can visit in case you don't want to cook.
