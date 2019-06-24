A Perfect Place In Vile Parle East To Catch Up With Friends & Family Post Work

Theko Bar & Kitchen; Located very near to the Vile Parle station east. With pretty good ambience. They have two sections - the ground floor and the first floor. Things we ordered - Peach Ice Tea - Not having many options in the mocktail section. Also, this one is super sweet, didn't like it. Watermelon Basil Martini - Amazingly made with the perfect flavours of basil, watermelon and gin.😍 Jalapeno Margarita - Tequila based drink with jalapenos in it. Good and Strong in taste.👌 Veg Kathi Roll - Roll stuffed with lots of veggies and small chunks of paneer. Tasty, served along with mint chutney.👍 Paneer Chilli Tacos - Tacos made like theplas, which is a bit crispy. Loved it, tasted amazing.❤️ Manchurian - The usual dry Manchurian. It's spicy, soft and yummy.🤩 Paneer sizzler - Paneer sizzler with Peri Peri sauce. It's good in taste but the sauce served along was a bit salty. Caramel Custard - Upper layer of the custard was a bit hard. Overall, good in taste. Food - ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Ambience - ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Service - ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️