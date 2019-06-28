Theko: A Great Place To Hangout With Friends In The Vicinity Of Vile Parle

Recently visited Theko on a weekday but surprisingly saw the place wasn't empty. This place has a dining section on the ground floor and a bar section on the 1st floor. We really loved the ambience of this place. What did we order? We started with some lovely cocktails suggested by them. 1) Whiskey Sour: Whiskey Sour is one of our favourite drinks and here we got the whiskey sour in a colourful way. Loved it. 2) Watermelon Basil Martini: This is a Gin based Martini with some watermelon touch. This drink looks so beautiful and tastes very smooth. Absolutely amazing. Must try. 3) French Fries: With drinks, we ordered some french fries along with the cocktails. The French Fries were really fresh and crispy. 4) Paneer Tikka Tacos: Loved the Paneer Tikka Tacos. This is one of their specialities and we completely agree to it. Though these taco shells are different as they are not the actual taco shells but the famous gujju food which is Thepla. This dish is one of our favourites and is so scrumptious. 5) Chicken Nuggets: The Nuggets were crispy and tasty. 6) Veg Theko Pizza: The Pizza was a thin crust and was made with loads of cheese and vegetables. It was good. 7) Caramel Custard: We then ordered caramel custard it looked a little sad. But the taste was perfect.