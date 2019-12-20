There's A Biryani Café in Bandra And We Are All Sorts Of Happy

Nestled in the very busy lanes of Bazaar Road aka Hill Road, this small yet cozy café serves mouthwatering biryanis and kebabs. What's more? They even serve curries, desi Asian, and bawa nu bhonu. The service is quick, and the food is well made. The prices are affordable too! Must haves on their menu include the murgh mussalam biryani, cheese burst Schezwan naan, the Punjabi balti chicken and the kebabs. Also their desi Asian food like fried rice, American chopsuey, and Parsi bhonu such as dhansak.