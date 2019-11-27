Enjoy A Little Bit Of Delhi At This Restaurant In Marol!

Casual Dining

Delhi Highway

Marol, Mumbai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Times Square, B Wing, Ground Floor, A-4, Andheri Kurla Road, Marol, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Taste authentic Delhi flavours in Mumbai. From the different Chaats to Desserts everything is savoury. The place has a very Royal Ambience. Delhi Highway is a must go if anyone is craving Delhi Food. They are just amazing. Everything is just perfect and downright!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

