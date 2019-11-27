Taste authentic Delhi flavours in Mumbai. From the different Chaats to Desserts everything is savoury. The place has a very Royal Ambience. Delhi Highway is a must go if anyone is craving Delhi Food. They are just amazing. Everything is just perfect and downright!
Enjoy A Little Bit Of Delhi At This Restaurant In Marol!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Also On Delhi Highway
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)