There’s A New Kulcha Place In Town That We're Going Gaga Over

Who doesn’t love a hearty ‘ol kulcha? Crispy, dripped in butter, and full of flavours, this variety of bread is what most of our dreams are made of (we’ve just gobbled up a few of these and are content with the world.) If you’ve had kulchas before, you know that the ones made in Amritsar are pretty phenomenal! What if we tell you that you can get these kulchas in Mumbai? The Kulcha Houz is a new delivery and takeaway kitchen in Khar and is the perfect place to order from if you’re craving authentic flavours. The menu boasts of kebabs and kulchas that are easy on the pocket (yay!) and promise to teleport you straight to the North. The variety ranges from onion masala, cheese chilli, aloo amchur, and chicken seekh. All their kulchas have different fillings inside them, so we guarantee that you’re in for a heavy meal. Each serving of kulcha is served with a side of chana masala and a tamarind-mint chutney (loved it!) The kebabs that you can try are aloo chutneywale kebab, mushroom tikka kebab, the chicken achari kebab, the paneer sandwich tikka kebab or even the chicken tikka kebab – succulent, juicy and so, so good. We’ve heard that they’re planning to introduce some new kulchas to their menu – olive cheese, zaatar, chicken sausage, and mutton boti kulcha. We can’t wait to try out their new range since we’ve loved what they served us. It’s the perfect food for a house party or even when you just want to laze at home and lead the good life. Take the hint, call them already! Price For Two: INR 500 Time: 12 pm – 3:30 pm, 7:30 pm – 1:00 am