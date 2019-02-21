There's More To This Place Than Just Craft Beers

Gateway Taproom famous for its craft beer has an exceptional range of cocktails and food as well. The staff is very warm and welcoming. We were there for lunch and the place is very calm with soothing music playing in the background. We started with a Basil Hummus with Melba toast and Spinach and Cottage cheese croquettes with mayo dip. Totally in love with the Basil Hummus. So smooth, pure and fresh! Burrito and Mac n Cheese for the main course! What could possibly go wrong!? Tried a few of their craft beers. My personal favourites are White zen and Belgian golden. Malta orange is a vodka-based cocktail made with fresh orange and curry leaves. Lucy in the sky is made with tequila, red wine, pineapple, orange and blackberry. Ended on a sweet note with financier which is a warm almond cake served with almond ice cream. The best seller here! Must have: Basil pesto hummus with melba toast Malta orange Lucy in the sky Financier