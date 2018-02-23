Prakruti Beach Resorts in Kashid is a four-star property, that houses 121 rooms spread across various villas and cottages. Although it’s a little on the neutral side of the budget meter {villas start at INR 21,000 for 6 people},you can always head here to celebrate a special occasion. You can give Kashid beach a visit when you want to channel your inner water baby, visit Murud Janjira fort, Birla temple or Phansad wildlife sanctuary. Fancy getting married by the beach or throwing a grand bachelor’s? They organise weddings and parties too.
Gather The Gang: These Seaside Villas In Kashid Are Beautiful And Affordable
What Is It?
Where Is It?
Located on the popular Kashid beach, Kashid Village is between Alibaug and Murud. About 134 kms from Mumbai, it’s easily accessible from the city.
How Do I Get There?
You can either get on to the Mandwa jetty and take a car to Kashid {it’s 55 kms away}. By road, it’s about 134 kms away.
What's Unique About It?
Apart from a golf course, beach side and a spa, they have yoga sessions as well. We like that the resort has something for everyone.
Don't Leave Home Without...
Beach essentials, snacks, sunscreen and a hat.
