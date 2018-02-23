Gather The Gang: These Seaside Villas In Kashid Are Beautiful And Affordable

Prakruti Beach Resorts in Kashid is a four-star property, that houses 121 rooms spread across various villas and cottages. Although it’s a little on the neutral side of the budget meter {villas start at INR 21,000 for 6 people},you can always head here to celebrate a special occasion. You can give Kashid beach a visit when you want to channel your inner water baby, visit Murud Janjira fort, Birla temple or Phansad wildlife sanctuary. Fancy getting married by the beach or throwing a grand bachelor’s? They organise weddings and parties too.