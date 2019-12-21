Binge On Theatre: Thespo Is Back With Its Youth Theatre Festival And You Don't Want To Miss Any Of It

Thespo, a youth theatre movement that celebrates the work of emerging artists under 25, is back with its 21th year of conducting their annual Youth Theatre Festival. With plays carefully chosen from more than 200 entries and across 27 cities, this festival promises to surprise you with its outstanding line-up of curated performances, workshops, readings, collaborations, and much more.

All of this is packed in a week-long celebration of the art of theatre acting, is happening at Prithvi Theatre, the mecca for performing arts in the city.

They are having a line-up of performances, both short duration at the Prithvi Foyer, plus full-length performances and a fantastic line-up of workshops at the Prithvi Theatre. These include interesting workshops like 'Sounds like...' on designing sound for a play; 'Magic hour', a lighting workshop; 'Lose your mind, use your body', on using physicality in theatre.

They'll also be having an awards show for their Lifetime Achievement Awards, which they'll host at NCPA on the 21st of December.

So go grab your seats from December 16 to 21, and get ready to be spellbound by the finest of theatrical pieces!