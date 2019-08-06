They Serve More Than Just Beer At Kaitlyn's Garden

Kaitlyn's Garden is well known for beers. I tried Virgin Mojito which is a basic drink with a lovely presentation in a jar. Nothing extraordinary in this drink. A sprite-based mocktail which is from one of the limited options to try here. Spiced Basil was spicy as the name with a hint of basil leaf giving a fresh taste. A must try and a worthy option to try here. Homemade Cheesy Nachos were cheesy enough. Worth trying here. The chips were fresh enough. The lower layer can be improved by increasing the cheese quantity. Soy Chilli Paneer is the perfect dish to try here. The quantity was sufficient as per the price. Small pieces of paneer with the soy chilli sauce giving a spicy hit. Sambal Tossed Noodles is made with the super spicy sambal sauce, chilly peppers, and various other spices.