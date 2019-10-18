Lover For Pizzas? Visit This Outlet For Their Yum Thin Crust Cheesy Pizzas

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Kill No Kalorie

Thane Area, Thane
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Kulkarni CHS Building, Shop 8, Ghantali Devi Road, Naupada, Thane, Maharashtra

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

In Kill No Kalorie the pizza base and sauce are made in-house. They put lots of cheese inside their pizza. The pizza crust addition just completes its taste. The pizza was loaded with liquid Cheese. I would highly recommend this place to people who love thin crust pizza with lots and lots of cheese on it! It was worth going all the way to thane and worth the hype for sure.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Cafes

Kill No Kalorie

Thane Area, Thane
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Kulkarni CHS Building, Shop 8, Ghantali Devi Road, Naupada, Thane, Maharashtra

image-map-default