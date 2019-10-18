In Kill No Kalorie the pizza base and sauce are made in-house. They put lots of cheese inside their pizza. The pizza crust addition just completes its taste. The pizza was loaded with liquid Cheese. I would highly recommend this place to people who love thin crust pizza with lots and lots of cheese on it! It was worth going all the way to thane and worth the hype for sure.
Lover For Pizzas? Visit This Outlet For Their Yum Thin Crust Cheesy Pizzas
- Price for two: ₹ 750
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
