Dine, Shop or Sightsee: Here's Your One-Day Guide To Dadar

Wanna start early? Like really, really early? Well, then you can start exploring this neighborhood by scrolling through the busy flower market. The vendors start setting up their supplies as early as 4 AM. Capture this hustle-bustle early morning and maybe buy a few flowers as well. We've got a glimpse of this amazing market, watch it here.



Kickstart your day with some super delish fare. How about an authentic Maharashtrian breakfast of missal, vadas and chai?Enjoy breakfast at iconic places like Prakash Shakahari Upahar Kendra, that's known for its traditional fare like the hearty and nutritious thalipeet - a multigrain roti that's delicious and hearty. Other favourites here include the kothimbir vadi and the poori bhaji.

There are a lot of super affordable, quick service establishments like this in Dadar, and each has a legacy of its own.

#LBBTip- We hear that Ashok Vada Pav has the best vada pavs in town!