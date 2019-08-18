Dine, Shop or Sightsee: Here's Your One-Day Guide To Dadar

After all that shopping and sightseeing, we're sure you've worked up quite the appetite. Don't worry, Dadar has more than its fair share of delicious eateries at pocket-friendly prices. Enjoy bhaaji, bhendi, bhaat, poori, kadhi…and a divine bowl of aamras to end a satisfying meal - sounds like a plan! Among the local favourites, Aaswad in Dadar West is a top pick. Here, you can tuck into Maharashtrian specialties like pithale bhaji bhakari, bharli wangi and more. For seafood lover's Chaitanya is a must visit for coastal cuisine you won't want to miss!
Hotel Gatkari and Pashikar serve an authentic Maharashtrian thali. If you wish to devour some Malvani cuisine instead, there are a ton of options, and Gomantak and Sarangaa Restaurant come highly recommended.
And if you're looking for a fine-dine place, head to Tanatan, which is located right opposite Shiv Sena Bhavan. Or if you're looking for a cute Instagrammable place, Cafe Trofima should be your go-to.
