Aati Kya Khandala? Why The Hill Station Is An Ideal One-Day Getaway

Lohagad Fort (aka ‘Lohgad Fort’) is located right near Malavali village (on the outskirts of Lonavala), which can be reached either by local train or by car.The fort is accessible by steps and is most popular for trekking because of the steep incline. Some of the structures like the walls and ramparts are still intact, which make it a popular tourist attraction, and great for taking photos. We think it’d make for a great monsoon-destination trek with your squad (more on that here).

Considered as one of the best-built forts of the Maratha Empire, Lohagad is situated at a height of 3,389 feet above sea level. The iron fort divides the Pavana-Indrayani basin, thus guarding the trade route from Deccan Plateau to Konkan during the reign of Shivaji.

The climb to the top of Lohagad is quite simple and is suitable for all ages. Magnificent during rainy season, this trek is full of picturesque views of the tall hill ranges and the dark green meadows. Once you reach the top, the fort is enveloped in mist and cloud and the path is particularly wet with moss and vegetation.