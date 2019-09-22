Fun Things To Do Beyond Shopping

img-gallery-featured

Infiniti 2 is one massive mall, and as you can guess, there's a lot to do here long after you're done shopping, too. Here's the 411!

Tip And Toe Nail Club

We know you (or your mum/sister/girlfriend) love(s) the clickity-clack of acrylics while you type away on your laptop, and how amazing a good set looks, especially when freshly done! Treat someone you love, or get your nails done at Tip And Toe.
We recommend getting this done after you’re done shopping and eating!

Salons

Tip & Toe The Nail Club

4.6

Infiniti Mall, Lower Ground Floor, Shop 6, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Enrich Salon

A great place to have your manes cut and conditioned, Enrich is a dependable bet for dudes and girls, both. There's different stylists for different budgets, and since you're here, you might as well get yourself polished (or revamped... Your call!).

Try to make sure you get an appointment here before you go! And if you live close by, you might as well become a member. They've got pretty neat discounts!

Salons

Enrich Salon

4.0

Infiniti Mall, Lower Ground Floor, Shop 5, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Catch A Movie!

We're always up for watching and re-watching movies. This is probably the most fun way to spend your time, especially if you're with your partner/fam at the mall. There's nothing like it if you can agree on something every party wants to watch! Book a reclining seat, and you've got yourself a great gameplan for the next 3 hours, thanks to Cinemax.

Movie Theatres

PVR Cinemas

4.2

Infiniti Mall, 504, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Bodhi Thai Spa

We don't know who invented the concept of having whole spas inside malls, but might we say, it's honestly genius? We love the idea of spending the day shopping, eating great food, and then relaxing at a spa. Bodhi is pretty amazing, and they, too have membership plans you could look into if you're a massage junkie. Oh, and they've got fish pedicures too!
Spas

Bodhi Thai Spa

4.1

Infiniti Mall, Lower Ground Floor, Shop 4, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Fun City

While we agree that most of Fun City is kids-specific... Don't fret, you can still head here for some of the arcade-style games! If you've got tots that won't let you shop in peace, drop 'em off for a few hours here, or have a go at the games yourself. Totally worth it when you consider the fact that you can buy toys for the points you'll rack up.

Gaming Zone

Fun City

4.4

Infiniti Mall, 3rd Floor, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

image-map-default