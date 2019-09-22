Infiniti 2 is one massive mall, and as you can guess, there's a lot to do here long after you're done shopping, too. Here's the 411!
Fun Things To Do Beyond Shopping
Tip And Toe Nail Club
We know you (or your mum/sister/girlfriend) love(s) the clickity-clack of acrylics while you type away on your laptop, and how amazing a good set looks, especially when freshly done! Treat someone you love, or get your nails done at Tip And Toe.
We recommend getting this done after you’re done shopping and eating!
Enrich Salon
A great place to have your manes cut and conditioned, Enrich is a dependable bet for dudes and girls, both. There's different stylists for different budgets, and since you're here, you might as well get yourself polished (or revamped... Your call!).
Try to make sure you get an appointment here before you go! And if you live close by, you might as well become a member. They've got pretty neat discounts!
Catch A Movie!
We're always up for watching and re-watching movies. This is probably the most fun way to spend your time, especially if you're with your partner/fam at the mall. There's nothing like it if you can agree on something every party wants to watch! Book a reclining seat, and you've got yourself a great gameplan for the next 3 hours, thanks to Cinemax.
Bodhi Thai Spa
Fun City
While we agree that most of Fun City is kids-specific... Don't fret, you can still head here for some of the arcade-style games! If you've got tots that won't let you shop in peace, drop 'em off for a few hours here, or have a go at the games yourself. Totally worth it when you consider the fact that you can buy toys for the points you'll rack up.
