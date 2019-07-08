In Khar? Check Out What To Do In This Happening Neighborhood

Khar has a raging nightlife that has something for everybody. From commercial nights at Hoppipola and Bollywood gigs at 99 Bollywood Bar to techno gigs at The Daily Bar & Kitchen, Khar has a wide range of options available for anyone who loves to enjoy a good night of dancing and partying. For those who love to chill with their drinks without indulging in a night of dancing, there are breweries and pubs that offer the perfect ambiance to unwind. Doolally Taproom, Sanchos and Arth are popular choices of nightlife destinations for those who like to enjoy good food, music and of course, a night out drinking!

