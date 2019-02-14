Bookmark This: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Could Do In Thane

img-gallery-featured

Shortcut

If you’re looking for a unique experience in and around the suburbs of Thane, we’ve got just the right thing for you! From water park rides to co-working spaces and themed meals, Thane has a whole bunch of interesting things to do.

TMC Biodiversity Park

If you’re a nature lover and are looking for a break this weekend, head over to the TMC Biodiversity Park. Built within the premises of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, it provides for a fresh, clean break amongst a wide range of trees, plants, birds, butterflies and brings about a sense of much-needed tranquillity. 

National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries

TMC Biodiversity Park

4.3

Sai Nagar, Anand Nagar, Thane West, Maharashtra

image-map-default

Tikuki-Ni-Wadi

Here is your chance to enjoy amusement park rides without heading to Lonavala! Head out with your family and friends during the weekend and spend a day on roller coasters, water slides, the wave pool, and enjoy a delicious lunch spread as you take a break from the celebrations.

#LBBTip: It makes for a pretty cool offsite.


Amusement Parks

Tikuji-Ni-Wadi

3.9

Opp. Tata Power House, Manpada, Thane West, Maharashtra

image-map-default

Thane Creek

Did you know that you can now take a boat ride to the Thane Creek mangroves to go bird-spotting? Winter is in fact a great time to catch some of the flamingos! We think it makes for a great Sunday morning plan. 

Tourist Attractions

Thane Creek

3.9

Maharashtra

image-map-default

    Yeoor Hills

    The green forest cover, complete with a lake and the sounds of the birds provides for a great hiking experience. If you’re a nature lover, even a simple stroll on the weekend is a great idea to rejuvenate the soul. Head over for the clean, green break that you deserve.

    #LBBTip: Carry your picnic baskets.

    National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries

    Yeoor Hills

    Near Upvan Lake, Thane West, Mumbai

    image-map-default

      Hidden Village

      A short drive away from Thane lies this beautiful, quaint hidden village that makes for the perfect weekend break with the family. Trees, waterfalls, butterflies, birds, the fresh air make for a relaxing break, and you can even enjoy hikes, walks and even massages and pedicures as you check into this gorgeous property.

      Resorts

      Hidden Village

      4.2

      Village Atgaon, Wada Shahapur Road, Sakhroli, Maharashtra

      image-map-default

      Mi Hi Koli

      Head over to enjoy authentic Koli, Maharashtrian and coastal cuisines. A simple place serving delicious seafood proves to be a homely, cozy experiences thanks to great service, an affordable menu list and lip-smacking food. 

      Casual Dining

      Mi Hi Koli

      3.9

      Ajit Darshan, Near Teen Petrol Pump Junction, LBS Road, Thane West, Maharashtra

      image-map-default

      Suraj Water Park

      Did you know that this water park in Thane holds six Limca Book of World Records for having the largest fiberglass cave in Asia? Head over with your group to enjoy water rides that are high on adventure and fun! We highly recommend checking out the water slides and the rain dance. 

      Amusement Parks

      Suraj Water Park

      3.7

      Ghodbunder Road, Dongripada, Thane West, Thane

      image-map-default

      Prashant Corner

      You’ll find the best of desi snacks at this 20-year-old farsan store. They have desi snacks from all over India. If you’re missing home, or wish to add that homely touch to your gifts, we recommend checking out the yummies at this store.

      #LBBTip: Their pani puris are legit amazing.

      Fast Food Restaurants

      Prashant Corner

      4.4

      Shop 17 & 18, Gagangiri Society, Panch Pakhadi, Thane West, Maharashtra

      image-map-default

      Workamp Spaces

      This is a 24x7 co-working space that provides flexible working hours, and the best amenities that members are looking for. Right from zen zones to cocoon desks for maximum privacy to conference rooms, game rooms and even a cafeteria, this co-working space is quite the hit amongst business owners, freelancers, and small companies alike. 

      Co-Working Spaces

      Workamp Spaces

      4.4

      A-59, Opp. Bosch Car Service, Road 10, Thane West, Maharashtra

      image-map-default

      Baker’s Mall

      If you’re a brownie lover, this hidden gem is going to change your life by introducing you to the best brownies in Thane. Simple, unassuming but total delish, these brownies will have you hooked right from the first bite! Bets part? They’re total affordable. 

      Dessert Parlours

      Baker's Mall

      3.5

      Ghodbunder Road, Vijay Park, Kasarvadavali, Thane West, Maharashtra

      image-map-default