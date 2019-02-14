If you’re looking for a unique experience in and around the suburbs of Thane, we’ve got just the right thing for you! From water park rides to co-working spaces and themed meals, Thane has a whole bunch of interesting things to do.
Bookmark This: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Could Do In Thane
TMC Biodiversity Park
If you’re a nature lover and are looking for a break this weekend, head over to the TMC Biodiversity Park. Built within the premises of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, it provides for a fresh, clean break amongst a wide range of trees, plants, birds, butterflies and brings about a sense of much-needed tranquillity.
Tikuki-Ni-Wadi
Here is your chance to enjoy amusement park rides without heading to Lonavala! Head out with your family and friends during the weekend and spend a day on roller coasters, water slides, the wave pool, and enjoy a delicious lunch spread as you take a break from the celebrations.
#LBBTip: It makes for a pretty cool offsite.
Thane Creek
Did you know that you can now take a boat ride to the Thane Creek mangroves to go bird-spotting? Winter is in fact a great time to catch some of the flamingos! We think it makes for a great Sunday morning plan.
Yeoor Hills
The green forest cover, complete with a lake and the sounds of the birds provides for a great hiking experience. If you’re a nature lover, even a simple stroll on the weekend is a great idea to rejuvenate the soul. Head over for the clean, green break that you deserve.
#LBBTip: Carry your picnic baskets.
Hidden Village
A short drive away from Thane lies this beautiful, quaint hidden village that makes for the perfect weekend break with the family. Trees, waterfalls, butterflies, birds, the fresh air make for a relaxing break, and you can even enjoy hikes, walks and even massages and pedicures as you check into this gorgeous property.
Mi Hi Koli
Head over to enjoy authentic Koli, Maharashtrian and coastal cuisines. A simple place serving delicious seafood proves to be a homely, cozy experiences thanks to great service, an affordable menu list and lip-smacking food.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Suraj Water Park
Did you know that this water park in Thane holds six Limca Book of World Records for having the largest fiberglass cave in Asia? Head over with your group to enjoy water rides that are high on adventure and fun! We highly recommend checking out the water slides and the rain dance.
Prashant Corner
You’ll find the best of desi snacks at this 20-year-old farsan store. They have desi snacks from all over India. If you’re missing home, or wish to add that homely touch to your gifts, we recommend checking out the yummies at this store.
#LBBTip: Their pani puris are legit amazing.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Workamp Spaces
This is a 24x7 co-working space that provides flexible working hours, and the best amenities that members are looking for. Right from zen zones to cocoon desks for maximum privacy to conference rooms, game rooms and even a cafeteria, this co-working space is quite the hit amongst business owners, freelancers, and small companies alike.
Baker’s Mall
If you’re a brownie lover, this hidden gem is going to change your life by introducing you to the best brownies in Thane. Simple, unassuming but total delish, these brownies will have you hooked right from the first bite! Bets part? They’re total affordable.
