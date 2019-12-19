Shop For A Night of Clubbing at This Edgy Lokhandwala Store!

A line of punk-rock-esque boutiques lines the end of Lokhandwala, across a few big brands that have set up shop here. Think Pink has risque outfits that are club-ready, sundowner-ready and rave-all-night-ready on mannequins that look like Instagram models. And so, we walked right in. There’s rack after rack filled with sequinned bodycon dresses, dresses with chain-link straps, and even dresses with fauz feathers on them. This place is glam, glam, glam. We especially loved a forest green sequinned dress from here (INR 1899) and a dress that had carnival prints all over it (INR 1299). The store also has shorts (INR 699 onwards) and crop tops (INR 350 onwards). Oh, and there's also some super sassy jewellery, which starts at INR 299! So if you need daring partywear with a feminine, yet punk-rock aesthetic, head here for a decent deal on clothes that you won’t easily find anywhere else! Also, they don’t have sizes for most pieces, and there’s no plus-sized clothing, either. Do make sure you try whatever’s caught your eye before you make your purchase!