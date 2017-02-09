Think Yoga Is Boring? These Yoga Studios Will Have You Thinking Otherwise

Fusion workouts and dance by Lavina Khanna wil have you grooving and fit in no time. They have yoga pilates and aerial yoga to help you reach your fitness goals. With workout forms like zumba, tabata, aero step, pilates and Bollywood on offer, mixing it up seems to be the way to go for those who hate gyms. Their classes start at INR 500 a session.

