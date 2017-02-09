Thought yoga is only limited to hairy babas and unreal looking postures? Time to revisit that thought and get a new perspective. Yoga is also about mixing modern workouts to create a workout that tones your body, builds immunity and has you looking great.
Think Yoga Is Boring? These Yoga Studios Will Have You Thinking Otherwise
The Yoga House
The most revered and go-to place for celebs to shed toxins, Yoga House is know for its teachers and the in-house health cafe. Located in a pretty bungalow on Sherly Rajan road, you’ll find most expats walking to this place with mats. Their classes start at INR 450 per session.
Sign up here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Yoga 101
Yoga 101 has Hatha Vinyasa, alignment flow, meditation and shtanga to keep you up and running. You can leave behind your stress levels starting INR 450 a session at Yoga 101.
Sign up here.
- Monthly Charges: ₹ 3000
Anshuka Yoga
Anshuka Yoga has Ashtanga as well as aerial yoga. She’s been the ypga instructor for the like of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandes. Their ashtanga yoga class come for INR 6000 for 12 sessions in a month.
Sign up here.
Mandeep Hot Yoga
She’s a celebrity yoga instructor who has helped them change their bodies with oodles of positivity. She teaches ‘AirFit’ – an amalgamation of Aerial Yoga, Aerial Pilates & Aerial Fitness that uses traditional mat yoga with postures combined with Pilates techniques suspended in soft fabric hammocks
Sign up here.
The Yoga Gallery
Situated in a charming corner of Bandra called Chimbai, The Yoga Gallery is housed near the sea. They combine yoga and pilates, vinayas flow and hatha flow. Starting at INR 700 per session, they also provide personal training.
Sign up here.
Tangerine
Tangerine is one of the few studios that has aced the art of combining modern workouts with the traditional ones to create an effective and fun form of workout. There’s stretch and flex, high intensity interval training, animal flow, ashtanga, aerial yoga, ballet and zumba among others.
Sign up here.
- Monthly Charges: ₹ 3950
Lavina Khanna
Fusion workouts and dance by Lavina Khanna wil have you grooving and fit in no time. They have yoga pilates and aerial yoga to help you reach your fitness goals. With workout forms like zumba, tabata, aero step, pilates and Bollywood on offer, mixing it up seems to be the way to go for those who hate gyms. Their classes start at INR 500 a session.
Sign up here.
Temperance
Whether it’s yoga, ballet or Bollywood, you’ll get it at Temperance. If you want to build you core, you can choose to go for their core conditioning workout. For yoga, you can choose PiYo – a combo of pilates and yoga. Classes start at INR 500 a session.
Sign up here.
The Space
The space in Juhu has anti-gravity yoga, aerial silk yoga and Hatha Vinyasa. In case you prefer the classic form, you can stick to classical ashtanga. Their classes start at INR 500 a session.
Sign up here.
- Monthly Charges: ₹ 8000
The Square
You can go the Ashtanga way at The Square. It’ll help you improve flexibility, align your chakras and increase focus. Their classes start at INR 2500 for 8 sessions.
Sign up here.
Full Circle by Vandana Yadav
A yoga teacher to Vidya Balan, Nargis Fakhri, Konkana Sen, Aditi Rao Hyadri and others, Full Circle has classes at Tangerine and Mount Mary. Their classes start at INR 500 a session.
Sign up here.
Zorba
With multiple outlets across the city – from Chembur to Bhayandar and Vile Parle, Zorba has classes at INR 4000 a month. With an average calorie burnt rate of 250Kcal, it’ll get you at peace and fit – all at the same time.
Sign up here.
Comments (0)