Thinking Of Buying A Fitbit? Check Out Five Apps That'll Do The Same For Free

If you’re thinking of getting a fitness device like Fitbit or the Mi Band but just don’t want to drop so much cash for yet another device to add to your ever growing collection, we have a totally budget-friendly alternative for you! Apps like Samsung’s S Health and Under Armour’s MapMyWalk have been around for a while, and we love that they serve the same purpose for no cost at all! From a basic daily step counter to monitoring your diet, there’s plenty these apps can do for you.