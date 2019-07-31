Shattering Taboos: This Navi Mumbai Cafe Provides Employment To The Transgender Community

The cafe-cum-restaurant is situated on the clean stretch of the Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area, and has a very easy-going vibe to it. As you walk in, you will see gleeful employees serving the customers and being the perfect hosts. Third Eye currently has four employees and very talented chefs who whipped up the tastiest meal for our luncheon.

We started our food marathon with a mocktail that goes by the name of Mango Tango (INR 279) and is a concoction of some pure mango crush, fresh cream, and some mint syrup. It's soothing, and hence, one of their bestsellers. For starters, let's admit we overate. But boy, was it worth it! There was some Burnt Garlic Prawn Soup (INR 229) with a generous quantity of garlic (just how we love it) and it decked up with spring onions. We personally wouldn't want you to miss out on the Fire Cracker Prawns (INR 499) simply because it's fire-cracking good! A plate has five huge pieces that are super crunchy, and it's coupled with our favorite schezwan sauce. Now what's any meal without some fries right? And clubbing butter chicken with crispy fries is the best decision ever. We asked them to serve the Butter Chicken Fries (INR 299) with extra gravy and it was finger-lickin' good. Our last starter (we promise this was the last one) was something that they've named Cheese Cigar (INR 249.) It's a nugget like thing, that's almost as long as the cigar and if you're a cheese lover, you'll go into food coma instantly.

For the main course, we zeroed down on two things because we couldn't have afforded to miss out on either of the two house specialities. The Supremo Protein Platter (INR 599) came with some jeera rice, four boiled eggs, more fries (yayy!) chicken kebabs, and boiled avocados, broccoli and carrots. For the rice, they'd also given a chicken barbecue sauce that when mixed with the rice, tastes so good. Next up was the Murgh Musallam (INR 499) with two generous chicken leg pieces, and a chicken kheema sauce. Though slightly salty, this dish passed the test because of the killer amalgamation of masalas. For desserts we devoured into our favorite mango Panna Cotta (INR 249) served with extra mango syrup and fresh mint.

Foodie or not, this cafe must be bookmarked irrespective of where you live. Even if that means travelling from SoBo or the suburbs, you should make a visit not just for the food and ambience but because interacting with a community that's been neglected for so long, introduces you to the hardships of their lives and broadens the way you look at the world. And if you like the experience, you can thank us later.