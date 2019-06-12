This Barroom Cobbled With Wooden Interiors Is A Mix Of Classy Old & The Quirky New

This luxe space with state of art interiors is perfectly lit as a dining and a party place with some gastronomic tribute to world cuisines. We tried a lot of their different cuisines just to check how good are they with a few classics like Italian, Chinese, Indonesian, American and Indian and they nailed them all. -We started with some Chicken Coriander Dumplings and were satisfied with the flavour and colours on the dish. -The highlight of their starters was the Crispy Lotus Root with honey Chilli sauce. -We then ordered their Prawn Satay which had that perfect char to it and was super fresh and juicy and went so well with their peanut sauce. -Their Butter Chicken Ravioli was perfect too the ravioli was then and cooked to perfection. The filling could have been a bit generous but not bad. - Their American Choupsey was a bit sweet and could have an extra chilli note to it but we ordered the chilli element separately to enhance its flavour. - We ended our food journey with Baked Philadelphia Cheesecake which is a traditional and they nailed this one too. As the new of place, Drinkery 51, it has amazing drinks too - we ordered their Hulk which is their muskmelon based LIIT and their Ruby 2.0 which is upgraded version of Ruby Red Cocktail of JD. They nail it with processes.