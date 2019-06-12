This luxe space with state of art interiors is perfectly lit as a dining and a party place with some gastronomic tribute to world cuisines. We tried a lot of their different cuisines just to check how good are they with a few classics like Italian, Chinese, Indonesian, American and Indian and they nailed them all. -We started with some Chicken Coriander Dumplings and were satisfied with the flavour and colours on the dish. -The highlight of their starters was the Crispy Lotus Root with honey Chilli sauce. -We then ordered their Prawn Satay which had that perfect char to it and was super fresh and juicy and went so well with their peanut sauce. -Their Butter Chicken Ravioli was perfect too the ravioli was then and cooked to perfection. The filling could have been a bit generous but not bad. - Their American Choupsey was a bit sweet and could have an extra chilli note to it but we ordered the chilli element separately to enhance its flavour. - We ended our food journey with Baked Philadelphia Cheesecake which is a traditional and they nailed this one too. As the new of place, Drinkery 51, it has amazing drinks too - we ordered their Hulk which is their muskmelon based LIIT and their Ruby 2.0 which is upgraded version of Ruby Red Cocktail of JD. They nail it with processes.
This Barroom Cobbled With Wooden Interiors Is A Mix Of Classy Old & The Quirky New
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery Available
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae.
