This Restaurant Serves Pani Puri Shots On Dry Ice!

Want good food? Want to try out unique dishes served in another unique way? All you gotta do is Visit this place in the Heart of Borivali. What did we try out here? JALAPENO POPPERS: So we wanted to start our meals with something really cheesy and delicious and we ended up ordering Jalapeno Poppers, they looked great as they were dipped in shot glasses with some cheese sauce. Tasted really well Pani Puri Shots: Pani Puri shots were just amazing😍 never had Pani Puri in test tubes and injections it looked so appealing to us that we ended up ordering another one. Dragon Rice: Dragon rice is made with so many veggies like Bell peppers, zucchini, broccoli, paneer, baby corn and so much more. It was a treat to have it. Pink Lady: Pink lady is a beautiful and tasty drink made with strawberry and coconut milk. Really a must try. Hazel Dream: The yummiest and the best of all. It is so chocolaty and made full of Nutella and chocolate. Very rich in taste. A must try!