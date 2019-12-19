This Bakery In Mahabaleshwar In 170 Years Old & Should Be On Your Visit List!

A bustling Mahabaleshwar Market road will look all touristy till the time you end up walking up to here. Elsie's Bakery is a misfit in this era with respect to its red brick and wooden structures. Surprisingly, this is what attracts you the most. An entry inside this cute little store will make you feel as if you are teleported to a bygone world. The aroma of cakes and pastries and puffs swoon you and leave you mesmerized. A humble owner had to be called out and he appears from the interiors of a majestic place. We tried out their Banana Walnut Cake and the Strawberry Jam Cake and they were indeed the best that we have had in a long time. While most of the bakeries are priced at 60-90 their cakes come in 300-400 which is a great deal. Do visit here for eating a piece of history.