This Boutique In Fort Sources Affordable Handloom From All Over India

UN Pursram is a store that you will miss if you've not kept an eye out for. Really high ceilings and long stick fans are characteristic to this store, also unintentionally giving it a vintage look, right out of the colonial era. Actually, what's more interesting is how this 90-year-old store which started off as only-for-men is now catering to women thanks to the change in demand. There is nothing better than a store that sells handloom (cotton silk, Banaras silk, Khadi silk, and more) wear at affordable prices. At UN Pursram, all designing work is spearheaded by Ms Rajni, the owner herself. They sell kurtis, kaftans, sarees, and salwar suits. Salwar suits here typically start at INR 1,000 and can go up to INR 10,000 (depending upon the intricacy of the work) which is quite reasonable, isn't it? The cloth material is specially sourced from all over India and brought together here. Apart from readymade suits and dresses, they also sell cloth material (if you're in the mood to get it stitched on your own). Oh and they also do some home decor pieces. The stone candle stands are simply our favorite. Decor here ranges from INR 200 to INR 3,000, depending on what you purchase. So make your way to this boutique and get home some pretty clothing and decor, handcrafted with love.