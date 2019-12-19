Love Claire’s Or Accessorize? We’ve Found A Cheaper Version You’ll Love

Right opposite Swati Snacks in Tardeo, this boutique is a paradise for those who love quirky home décor items, off-beat hair accessories and stationery. While the outlet introduces itself as a one for kids, their amazing window display attracts everyone in. So we’re saying let your inner child out and check this place out. We have to say, we’d give full points for their catchy and attractive décor. Pink curtains, floral wallpapers and their colourful display are sure to leave you awestruck. From mermaid-themed pocket mirrors to fluffy pineapple-shaped sling bags, this place has it all. What caught our eye? A wide array of designer hairbands, hair clips and bows. So, if you’ve loved Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl only for her hairbands, this place is for you. Floral, printed, diamond-studded or shiny – we loved their hairbands collection. The prices of the accessories start from just INR 150, so we promise you won’t have to break the bank. For stationery lovers, they have summer-inspired pencil cases, iridescent pooches, range of shiny dairies etc. It’s a pretty small place, yet has treasure filled up to the brim in every corner. From the reception to the end corner of the store, there’s a lot of stuff popped here and there. So, spend some time going through each and every item in their collection.