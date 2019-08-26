Go Green: This Brand Is Making The City A Better Place To Live In Two Greens at A Time

Herbivore Farms is Mumbai's first hyperlocal farm that is located in the heart of the city- in Andheri. They commit to delivering reasonably priced fresh produce (straight outta the city) to your doorstep within few hours of harvest. It is the brainchild of two very talented youngsters Sakina Rajkotwala and Joshua Lewis, who quit their full-time, high-paying jobs to work towards changing the idea of 'fresh' in the minds (and tummies) of people in Mumbai. Living in a city like Mumbai where everything is so fast-paced, we hardly get any time to think about our health and the food we eat (yes, it is important)! Even though we might be eating 2 out of 3 meals a day at home, do we really know what we are eating, how it was grown, when it was grown? Most produce, by the time it is delivered to us loses a major chunk of its nutrition and hence is not actually 'fresh'. Herbivore Farms, inspired by the practices and culture at Solitude Farms in Auroville (where they eat only what they grow), use hydroponic (even we had to look up the meaning!) techniques to grow healthy and leafy green in an extremely controlled indoor environment. Special care and attention is given to every green that is grown here. What we loved about them was the fact that they don't use any pesticides or insecticides to aid the growth. Another plus? These guys deliver fresh produce to your home only a few hours after harvest, when the nutritional value, freshness and flavour are at its best! Wouldn't you feel glad to know that you're eating absolute goodness straight out of a farm? Besides being beneficial to us and our bodies, it is also very beneficial to our environment as this technique of farming uses much lesser water as compared to the traditional methods, and more growth is ensured in the same amount of space by vertical farming. Healthy is also interesting, right? You can sign up for their Herbivore Harvest Box where you have to pay a monthly contribution, and they will send across two different varieties of leafy greens on a weekly basis. These leafy greens range from 7 different kinds of lettuce, 3 kinds of swiss chard, 4 types of kale and 2 types of rocket/arugula. Our mouths are already watering!