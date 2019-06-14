Brides To Be, Design Your Own Wedding Outfits And Shoes At This Design Studio In Matunga

Tucked away in the tiny lanes of Matunga, we found a quirky little design studio called Dabria. Run by a mother-daughter duo, this boutique is sure to solve the wedding outfit woes of all the brides to be. From rich textured fabrics to zari borders and from stitched to fully customisable – they have it all. As we entered the store, we fell in love with the chic décor. The entrance is beautifully decorated with a long mirror in a wooden frame, an entire cabinet of borders and a mannequin dressed in a wedding outfit. Want an outfit in a particular style? They’ll consult you and deliver the outfit as per your needs. Want to go fuss-free and opt for a readymade one? They have tons of options in that too. Want to risk an offbeat and unconventional style for your special day? Their expert advice and consultation will help you make the right decision. One entire section in the boutique had a major collection of bandhani fabrics with bright colours and rich fabrics. Depending on the level of customisation and what kind of outfit you’re looking for, their services start from INR 35,000. Apart from the bridal collection, they also offer elegant Indo-western outfits which are apt multiple Indian functions like sangeet, mehendi or reception. What we loved about this boutique is that they had some really good collection of traditional wear shoes especially ethnic mojaris. The best part? They customise that as well. Need a specific print, thread work or colour? They’ll customise a new pair of shoes for you. The price of customised shoes starts at INR 2,500. So we're saying whether it's your best friend's wedding, a small occasion or your special day, head to this design studio and ace your traditional look.