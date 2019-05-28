This Cafe Covers All Your Sweet Tooth Cravings!

Located at off carter road, this small little cafe has all your sweet tooth cravings covered! Sinful Dough has all sorts of croissants, bread, burgers, fries waffles, shakes and more! The staff is super polite especially Sagar and Shebaz. Sagar served us and was really quick in making everything band serving us his recommendations were great as well. We had:- 1) Veg Combo which was a combination of veg burger, fries and a soft drink. The burger was big in size. The bun was soft and fresh. The patty was crispy. It had mayonnaise, onions and tomatoes. The fries were amazing. It was filling and delicious! 2) Chocolate Hazelnut Shake: I tried this for the first time and I loved it. In fact, I'm already craving for more. It was chocolatey, little thick. tasted perfect. Just what I like! Recommended 3) Cheese Croissant had cheese on top and the croissant was sweet, soft and buttery. superb! 4) Butter Croissant again was sweet, soft and buttery. Most importantly they were fresh! 5) Chocolate Hazelnut waffle: I have to say this All chocolate lovers must have this. it was presented so well. It was drooling. Surely recommended!! 6) Gluten Free brownie was good, sweet in taste and dark brown in colour. Sinful dough offers you to order for customized gift packages also. So this place is a great place to consider for gifting options and to make someone's day even more special. They also have made to order Delicacies! They also add things to their menu. Although it's a small place, the food is damn yummy and pocket-friendly!