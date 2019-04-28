Third Eye Café

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Third Eye Cafe & Bar

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Palm Beach Galleria Mall, Shop 20, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Third Eye Café is a unique cafe in which the staff working there are transgenders. It's a great initiative by the cafe to promote this lovely idea. They are damn polite, friendly and helpful. Anyhow, the food we ordered was damn delicious and the music was also pretty good. So, I truly recommend this place and hope to visit again.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹5,00 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Friends

Cafes

Third Eye Cafe & Bar

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Palm Beach Galleria Mall, Shop 20, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default