Third Eye Café is a unique cafe in which the staff working there are transgenders. It's a great initiative by the cafe to promote this lovely idea. They are damn polite, friendly and helpful. Anyhow, the food we ordered was damn delicious and the music was also pretty good. So, I truly recommend this place and hope to visit again.
Third Eye Café
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹5,00 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Friends
Also On Third Eye Cafe & Bar
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)