This Cafe In Chembur Is A Perfect Hangout Place

A small outlet in the interiors of Chembur. As the name Steamy Mugs, they serve good Milk Tea, Black as well as Green Tea. A treat for all the Chai Lovers in the vicinity. We tried:- 1) Oreo Milkshake:- Just a regular Oreo milkshake for Oreo fans. 2) Steamy Special Fries:- Fries served with 3 different dips and fries are seasoned with herbs. 3)Crunchy Bun Maska and Mint Lemon Black Tea:- Chai Lovers heaven. Perfectly grilled bun Maska and Hot Tea is a great combination. Turn Ons:- Reasonable Prices.