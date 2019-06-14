This Cafe In Chembur Is A Perfect Hangout Place

Fast Food Restaurants

Steamy Mugs

Chembur East, Mumbai
Samrat CHS, Building 3, Shop 3, Opp. Abhyudaya Bank, Tilak Nagar, Chembur East, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

A small outlet in the interiors of Chembur. As the name Steamy Mugs, they serve good Milk Tea, Black as well as Green Tea. A treat for all the Chai Lovers in the vicinity. We tried:- 1) Oreo Milkshake:- Just a regular Oreo milkshake for Oreo fans. 2) Steamy Special Fries:- Fries served with 3 different dips and fries are seasoned with herbs. 3)Crunchy Bun Maska and Mint Lemon Black Tea:- Chai Lovers heaven. Perfectly grilled bun Maska and Hot Tea is a great combination. Turn Ons:- Reasonable Prices.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Kids, Pets

