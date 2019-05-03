Cafe In Vashi Hires Transgender Staffs Spreading The Message Of Change.

Cafes

Third Eye Cafe & Bar

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Palm Beach Galleria Mall, Shop 20, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Third Eye Cafe is the first cafe in Navi Mumbai to have an amazingly unique, innovative and modern concept. Breaking all stereotypes, It empowers people from the third gender and offers them a platform to have a reputed and respected job in society. This thought of change towards the community is commendable. This cafe has a vibrant and pleasant ambience with good music making the overall experience great. The staffs are really polite and welcoming with all smiles. The food is absolutely scrumptious and flavourful. We ordered - • Cheese Corn Balls • Cheddar French Fries • Alfredo Veg Penne Pasta • Virgin Mojito • Oreo Shake Currently, they have amazing offers on drinks as well. So head out to the cafe this weekend for delicious food and be a part of the change!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

