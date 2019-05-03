Cafe In Vashi Hires Transgender Staffs Spreading The Message Of Change.

Third Eye Cafe is the first cafe in Navi Mumbai to have an amazingly unique, innovative and modern concept. Breaking all stereotypes, It empowers people from the third gender and offers them a platform to have a reputed and respected job in society. This thought of change towards the community is commendable. This cafe has a vibrant and pleasant ambience with good music making the overall experience great. The staffs are really polite and welcoming with all smiles. The food is absolutely scrumptious and flavourful. We ordered - • Cheese Corn Balls • Cheddar French Fries • Alfredo Veg Penne Pasta • Virgin Mojito • Oreo Shake Currently, they have amazing offers on drinks as well. So head out to the cafe this weekend for delicious food and be a part of the change!