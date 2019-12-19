This Century-Old Vintage Décor Store Has A Collection That You Can't Miss

Every street in Colaba is full of surprises and one such lane, diagonally across the Taj Mahal hotel, proved to be just that. The street, home to one of Mumbai’s oldest vintage home décor stores {we’re talking about a 100-year-old store here} named Essajee is as distinguished as it gets. The owner, Mr Mohamedi Sham, a really friendly chap, ushered us in and showed us around. As soon as you take a few steps in, you’ll see vintage crystal chandeliers, figurines, Bone China, tikri work, candle stands, table lamps, woodwork, brass and metal art and figurines, stone carvings, and so much more. Essajee has actually taken age-old Indian techniques into the 21st century in a number of projects around the world using a variety of materials and techniques. The owner mentioned how they even helped revive the Taj Mahal hotel for former US President Barack Obama’s visit, worked on designing Starbucks outlets all over India and helped other companies with their interior design services. When we got talking about certain pieces – paintings and figurines, the manager mentioned how the owner would take trips across the world and handpick these pieces by himself, making the objects in the store really stand out, and with good reason. We recommend you visit the store, if not to purchase {there are items for as low as INR 500} but to just marvel at the splendour of the store and all things vintage.