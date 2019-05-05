SpiceKlub: For An Amazing Fusion Food

SpiceKlub has an amazing vibe and the food is super amazing. I assure you that you would’ve never tried the dishes you will try here. I had been looking for some new food to try to satiate the foodie in me and I finally found this. They have super quirky dishes like Pav Bhaji fondue which has the coolness of fondue and the comfort which pav bhaji provides. Their naan was fanatic with stuffed paneer and cheese. They also had a soya keema roll which had a red sauce plating and gravy. Their dessert was amazing. I tried the deconstructed kulfi which had some amazing dips to prepare a falooda given along. This dish was brimming with liquid nitrogen when it came and it was a lovely sight for my food craving eyes. I tried their jackhammer beverage where there is a large ball of ice which is crushed with a small hammer on the table. Orange juice pours out of this ice ball when it is crushed. Soda is later added to the glass and the beverage is ready. I loved this experience because it was really interactive. The restaurant is super close to a mall so it fits right into your shopping plans and kitty plans. The location is wow and it is right in the center of the city!