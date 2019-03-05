This Brazilian Restaurant Will Surely Teleport You Straight To South America!

Mumbai - the most populous city has rented space to almost everyone who came with a dream and to make the food industry more competitive & trendy is Boteco – the first Brazilian restaurant in the city. After luring diners in Pune with the perfect smoky Brazilian churrasqueira, Boteco has a stunning set-up at BKC amidst the corporate hullabaloo. Chef Guto Souza hails from Minas Gerais and knows the technicality of Brazilian cuisines and when the same is pooled with Indian spices, creates a flavoursome Indo-Brazilian experience. Having partnered with Praveesh Govindan, to serve grilled items and steaks were superbly executed and soon turned into a chain of Brazilian restaurants in the country. Boteco ambience is dominated by the European culture with a blend of Portuguese, Italian & German. You can tour Brazil in less than an hour through the huge hand-painted murals starting with The Redeemer Statue - Rio de Janeiro art deco and then shaking legs to heritage dance Samba on Brazilian music Bossa Nova. Strike the football like Neymar Jr. at the Maracana Stadium and take a panoramic view of the bustling streets of Brazil. With visual arts, musical instruments and vintage miniatures on the exposed brick walls, Boteco stays grounded with upholstered wooden furniture and comfortable seating’s. Skim through the menu and you will find dishes like Lebanese Platter, Risotto De Tomate because of the various cultural influence and also match the taste buds of the Mumbaikars. The glittering bar serves the best Caipirinha along with tasty wines and cocktails. We were served, Amuse Bouche – a welcome drink of Spinach Soup & Cheese Croquette along with few Entradas (Starters) like Pao de Queijo –popular snack made up of Brazilian cheese bread looks like golden puff, Beetroot Ravioli – ravioli filled with goat cheese and saffron sauce, Escondidinho also called as Beef Jerky Surprise consisting of dried meat topped with mascarpone and parmesan cheese and spiced pumpkin cream. Seafood lovers can go for Camarao de Chef with golden crispy prawns dipped in Chefs special spicy sauce. The default mains have to be Churrasqueira from the charcoal grill or the Boteco Mega Grill Platter. In our case, we opted for Mix Grill with tenderloin steak, lamb picanha, chicken breast and lamb sausage served with an assortment of side dishes. The steaks were grilled to perfection, juicy and worth ordering again. For dessert, Quindim is best with Brazilian baked custard with fresh coconuts and not to miss the Doce de Leite com Churros served with a chocolate sauce which we couldn’t save for another day.