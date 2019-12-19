This French Style Restaurant Offers Class, Elegance & Hospitality On Point

The Colonial Palate is a classy, elegant & sophisticated casual dining restaurant which has recently opened in Fort. The setup, decor & ambience are thoughtfully crafted & showcase inspirations are taken from various colonies that ruled India. TCP serves European, Mediterranean, Continental & North Indian cuisine. Service is quick, the staff is polite & attentive. We tried the following Veg Food & Drinks Starters: * Spiced Herbs & Cheese Borexs - Highly Recommended. * Wasabi Cottage Cheese - Tasty * Avocado & Horse Gram Hummus - Loved the ingredient mix. * Quinoa Fruit Salad - Healthy & Tasty Mains: * Flourless Lasagna - Unique * Classic Mac & Cheese - Loved it Desserts: * Sandalwood Panna Cotta - Delicious * Afghan Jalebi - Humongous Mocktails: * Watermelon & Basil - Refreshing * Zaffran Cream - Delightful We were lucky to meet Chef Amit Rao who was kind enough to explain the restaurant concept & menu he curated. Food presentation is top-notch, quality is impressive & flavours are beautifully blended. The food is delicious, served hot and quick. The drinks are refreshing & tasty. TCP offers a food experience which is one of kind in Mumbai. Just visit this place & let the chef & staff pamper you with delicious food & great hospitality while you enjoy the interiors which are stunning in my opinion.